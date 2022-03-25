Left Menu

J-K records 11 fresh COVID-19 cases

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-03-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 19:16 IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 11 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 4,53,637, while no death was reported, officials said.

The death toll stood at 4,750, they said.

Out of the fresh cases, two were from the Jammu division and nine from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

Anantnag district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at five. Fifteen of the total 22 districts in Jammu and Kashmir did not report any fresh case.

There are 135 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory. So far, 4,48,752 people have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

