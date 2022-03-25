Left Menu

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-03-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 23:03 IST
  • France

French health authorities said the number of patients hospitalised for COVID-19 were down by 38 over 24 hours, at 20,616, but on a week-on-week basis, that figure was up for the second day running, after declining by that measure since early February. COVID-19 infections have been on the rise again since early March - with the seven-day moving average of new cases at a six-week high of 110,874 - and, generally, this trend inversion translates into hospital figures with a two-week delay.

Most of the country's COVID-19 restrictions were lifted a few weeks ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

