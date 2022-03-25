12 children fainted due to 'fear' after receiving COVID-19 vaccine in MP's Satna, says health official

As many as 12 children fell ill in Madhya Pradesh's Satna with the official saying "they fainted due to fear after being given COVID-19 vaccine". The official said children were admitted to the hospital and they regained consciousness. He also said a probe will be ordered.

Speaking to the reporters on Friday, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Satna, Ashok Avdhiya said, "Children were given vaccine jabs but they fainted due to fear after the vaccination. They were admitted to the civil hospital. All the children have gained consciousness and their vitals are normal. We will initiate an inquiry in the matter." Earlier this month, India expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive with the inclusion of children in the age group of 12-14 years while those aged above 60 years are also eligible now for the precaution dose.

The children in the said age group are administered the Corbevax vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. It is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19. (ANI)

