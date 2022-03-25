Left Menu

eSanjeevani telemedicine service of Union Health Ministry crosses 3 crore consultations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 23:18 IST
  Country:
  • India

The eSanjeevani telemedicine service of the Union Health Ministry has crossed three crore consultations and set a new record by completing 1.7 lakhs appointments in a day.

The health ministry said 10 states that are leading in terms of adoption of eSanjeevani are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Assam.

In some states, the service is operational on all days of the week and in a few states are running it round the clock, as well, it said.

The telemedicine service contributed considerably during COVID-19 by decreasing the load on hospitals and helping patients to digitally/remotely consult medical professionals, the ministry said in a statement.

This has helped in bridging the rural-urban divide by taking quality health services to homes of beneficiaries, it said. The eSanjeevani has two variants -- The eSanjeevani Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre(AB-HWC) and eSanjeevaniOPD.

The AB-HWC is a doctor-to-doctor telemedicine service under the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres scheme of the Government of India to provide general and specialised health services in rural areas and to isolated communities.

The eSanjeevaniOPD is a patient-to-doctor telemedicine service to enable people to get outpatient services in the confines of their homes.

Of the 3 crore beneficiaries, 2,26,72,187 have been served through the eSanjeevani AB-HWC portal while 73,77,779 have availed the benefits through eSanjeevaniOPD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

