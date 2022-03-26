Left Menu

China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier

Of the new cases, 1,280 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, versus 1,301 a day earlier. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 4,430 from 3,622. As of March 25, mainland China had confirmed 141,986 cases.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-03-2022 06:54 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 06:54 IST
China reported 1,335 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 25, the country's national health authority said on Saturday, compared with 1,366 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 1,280 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, versus 1,301 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 4,430 from 3,622. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,638. As of March 25, mainland China had confirmed 141,986 cases.

