Hong Kong reports 8,841 new daily coronavirus infections

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 26-03-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 14:14 IST
Hong Kong reported 8,841 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, down from 10,405 on Friday, as its latest wave of infections continues to ease.
There were 139 deaths reported, authorities said.
The global financial hub hit a record high of over 58,000 infections on March 9.
