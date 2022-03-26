Left Menu

Hong Kong reports 8,841 new daily coronavirus infections

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 26-03-2022 14:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Hong Kong reported 8,841 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, down from 10,405 on Friday, as its latest wave of infections continues to ease.

There were 139 deaths reported, authorities said.

The global financial hub hit a record high of over 58,000 infections on March 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

