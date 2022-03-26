Hong Kong reports 8,841 new daily coronavirus infections

Hong Kong reported 8,841 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, down from 10,405 on Friday, as its latest wave of infections continues to ease.

There were 139 deaths reported, authorities said.

The global financial hub hit a record high of over 58,000 infections on March 9.

