Left Menu

Odisha: 43 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-03-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 16:06 IST
Odisha: 43 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha registered 43 more coronavirus cases on Saturday, while there was another fatality, the Health Department said.

There are 431 active cases, while 69 COVID-19 patients recuperated in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin.

The daily positivity rate was 0.1 per cent and the infections were detected out of 44,882 sample tests.

The state had logged 55 cases and no fatality on Friday.

The toll rose to 9,118 as a 73-year-old man died in the Ganjam district.

In all, the state has logged 12,87,421 cases, out of which 12,77,819 people have recovered so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022