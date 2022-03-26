Left Menu

Ladakh reports one case; Kargil now coronavirus-free

PTI | Leh | Updated: 26-03-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 19:34 IST
Ladakh reports one case; Kargil now coronavirus-free
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The declining trend of COVID-19 cases continued in the Union Territory of Ladakh where one new case in Leh pushed the infection tally to 28,218, officials said on Saturday.

Kargil, on the other hand, has become coronavirus-free with no active case in the district, the officials said.

According to officials, no virus-linked fatality took place on Friday as the death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 228 -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil.

The officials said the number of active cases has gone down to 22 in the Union Territory after three more patients recovered from the infection, taking the count of recoveries to 27,968.

All the active cases are in Leh district, which accounted for the highest 22,943 infections followed by 5,275 in Kargil.

