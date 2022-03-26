Mumbai logs 33 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 252

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 33 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections in the city to 10,57,786, an official from the Brihanmumbai Corporation said. The city did not report a single casualty in the last 24 hours, keeping the toll steady at 19,558, he said.

As many as 29 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 10,37,955, keeping the recovery rate at 98 per cent, the official said, adding that the city is now left with 252 active cases.

As per the civic data, with the addition of 12,967 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted in the city reached 1,65,63,937.

There are no containment zones and no buildings are currently sealed in the city, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)