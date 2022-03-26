Maha: No new COVID-19 cases, casualties in Nashik

Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday did not report a single new COVID-19 case or casualty for the second time this week and since the start of the pandemic, an official said.

The district has so far reported 4,75,999 COVID-19 cases and 8,899 deaths due to the infection, he said. At least eight patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,67,082, leaving the district with 18 active cases, the official added.

