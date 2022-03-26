Left Menu

Gujarat sees 17 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 276

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-03-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 20:06 IST
Gujarat sees 17 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 276
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat on Saturday reported 17 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 12,23,862, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,942, a state health department official said.

So far, 12,12644 people have been discharged, including 23 during the day, leaving the state with 276 active cases, of which four patients were on ventilator support, he said.

He said Ahmedabad led with 10 cases.

Adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu does not have any active COVID-19 case currently, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,862, new cases 17, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,12,644, active cases 276, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022