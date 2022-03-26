Left Menu

J-K records 15 fresh cases of COVID-19 in a day

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-03-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 20:06 IST
J-K records 15 fresh cases of COVID-19 in a day
Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 15 fresh Covid infections taking the case tally to 4,53,652 while no death was reported, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, two were from Jammu and 13 from Kashmir divisions of the Union Territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest 10 cases. Fifteen of the 22 districts in the Union territory did not report any fresh Covid cases.

The Union Territory has 138 active cases while 4,48,764 patients have recuperated from the disease, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to COVID-19 stood at 4,750.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported in a day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

