MP sees 23 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 141

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-03-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 20:59 IST
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,015 on Saturday after the detection of 23 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,734, an official said.

The positivity rate stood at 0.1 per cent for the second consecutive day, he added.

The recovery count increased by 14 to touch 10,30,140, leaving the state with 141 active cases, the official informed.

With 22,218 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,87,43,851, he added.

A government release said 11,54,92,067 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,98,599 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,015, new cases 23, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,140, active cases 141, number of tests so far 2,87,43,851.

