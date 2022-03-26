5.92 lakh people in TN vaccinated against COVID-19 in 26th Mega Vax drive

Tamil Nadu inoculated 5,92,008 lakh people against COVID-19 in the 26th mega vaccination exercise on Saturday of which 1,64,779 received their first dose while 4,01,731 got the second dose, the health department has said.

As many as 25,498 people received the precautionary booster dose during the campaign, a press release said.

In Tamil Nadu, 92.19 per cent of people over the age of 18 years received the first dose while 76.12 per cent got the second dose.

In the 25th mega vaccination camp conducted till last Saturday (March 19), vaccines were administered to 3.90 crore people.

Vaccinations to 12-14 year olds commenced on March 16 and till date 11,92,322 people received the first dose. On vaccinations to 15-18 year olds, the release said 28,67,806 people received the first dose and 20,80,468 second dose, the bulletin said.

The precautionary booster dose was administered to 7,78,122 people till date, since the commencement of exercise on January 10, 2022.

In view of the vaccination camp today, there would not be any special inoculation exercise on Sunday (March 27), the release said.

