Left Menu

Two active COVID cases in Andamans, tally remains at 10,032 with no fresh infection

Andaman and Nicobar Islands have just two active COVID patients who are undergoing home isolation, a health official said on Sunday. The death toll stood at 129 as no new fatality due to the disease was recorded during the period, he said.No patient was cured of the disease on Saturday, and the total number of recoveries remained at 9,901.Altogether 6,09,760 people have been inoculated with 3,04,726 of them having received both doses of COVID vaccines.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 27-03-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 12:00 IST
Two active COVID cases in Andamans, tally remains at 10,032 with no fresh infection
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands have just two active COVID patients who are undergoing home isolation, a health official said on Sunday. The caseload in the archipelago remained at 10,032 as no fresh coronavirus infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said. The death toll stood at 129 as no new fatality due to the disease was recorded during the period, he said.

No patient was cured of the disease on Saturday, and the total number of recoveries remained at 9,901.

Altogether 6,09,760 people have been inoculated with 3,04,726 of them having received both doses of COVID vaccines. At least 23,329 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been immunised and 9,901 senior citizens have so far got the precautionary jab.

At least 7,347 children in the age group of 12-14 years have been vaccinated, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 7.10 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.41 per cent, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022