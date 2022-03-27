Health News Roundup: France's COVID-19 hospitalizations up week-on-week for the second day; Shanghai reports new daily record for asymptomatic COVID cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

France's COVID-19 hospitalizations up week-on-week for the second day

French health authorities said the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 was down by 38 over 24 hours, at 20,616, but on a week-on-week basis, that figure was up for the second day running, after declining by that measure since early February. COVID-19 infections have been on the rise again since early March - with the seven-day moving average of new cases at a six-week high of 110,874 - and, generally, this trend inversion translates into hospital figures with a two-week delay.

Shanghai reports new daily record for asymptomatic COVID cases

Shanghai reported on Sunday a new daily record for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases as the Chinese financial hub battled with a near one-month-long outbreak while endless testing and localized lockdowns put residents on edge. Shanghai reported 2,631 new asymptomatic cases for March 26, accounting for nearly 60% of China's total new asymptomatic cases that day. The metropolis separately reported 47 new cases with symptoms.

Israeli study: 2nd vaccine booster significantly lowers COVID death rate

Senior citizens who received a second booster of the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination had a 78% lower mortality rate from the disease than those who got one only, a study from Israel showed on Sunday. The country's largest healthcare provider, Clalit Health Services, said the 40-day study included more than half a million people aged 60 to 100.

Medicago's tobacco ties jeopardize growth of its COVID shot

Canadian vaccine maker Medicago's COVID-19 vaccine, approved last month in Canada, is facing limited growth in the near-term after the World Health Organization said it would not review the vaccine because the company is partly owned by U.S.-Swiss tobacco company Philip Morris, health experts say. The WHO said at a briefing this month and in a follow-up statement to Reuters that it has not accepted an application for the vaccine because of its 2005 public health treaty requiring no involvement with any company that produces or promotes tobacco-based products.

FDA says current dose of GSK-Vir COVID therapy unlikely to work against BA.2 variant

The U.S. health regulator said on Friday the current authorized dose of GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology's COVID-19 antibody therapy is unlikely to be effective against the Omicron BA.2 variant. The agency pulled its authorization for the therapy, sotrovimab, in much of the U.S. northeast where the subvariant is dominant. The extremely contagious BA.2 causes about one-in-three COVID-19 cases in the United States now, according to government data earlier this week.

Hong Kong health authorities report 8,037 new COVID cases

Hong Kong reported 8,037 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday and 151 deaths, the second day in a row below 10,000 cases, as the global financial hub gradually starts to open up, with the government announcing an easing of restrictions from April.

