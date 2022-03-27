Left Menu

27 fresh cases added to AP's Covid-19 tally

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 27-03-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 18:44 IST
27 fresh cases added to AP's Covid-19 tally
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, Mar 27 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 27 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 55 recoveries but no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday, the latest bulletin said.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed a sum of 23,19,475 positives, 23,04,378 recoveries and 14,730 deaths.

The number of active cases came down to 367, the bulletin added.

Anantapuramu district registered 11 fresh cases in 24 hours.

Half of the remaining 12 districts reported zero new cases, while the others added between 1 and 7 each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
3
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
4
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022