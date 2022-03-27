Mumbai sees 43 COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 26 recoveries

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally reached 10,57,829 on Sunday with the addition of 43 cases, while the death of one patient took the toll to 19,559, a civic official said.

So far, 10,37,981 people have been discharged post recovery, including 26 in the last 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 268, he said.

With 12,344 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai reached 1,65,76,281, he added.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that the city's recovery rate was 98 per cent and the caseload doubling time stood at 20,440 days.

