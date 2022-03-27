Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reported 59,555 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, against 73,357 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 82 from 118.

Italy has registered 158,782 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported over 14.3 million cases to date.

