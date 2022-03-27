Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports 34 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths as per the state Health Department.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-03-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 21:08 IST
Tamil Nadu reports 34 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths as per the state Health Department. With this, the active cases in the state stand at 394.

As per the health bulletin, as many as 58 people recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, India's daily new COVID-19 cases fell below the 1,500 mark on Sunday and 1,421 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
3
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
4
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022