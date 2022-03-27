Left Menu

Nashik sees 3 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally down to 15

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 27-03-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 21:12 IST
The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,76,002 with the detection of three cases, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8.899, an official said.

So far, 4,67,088 people have been discharged post recovery, including six during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 15, he added.

