Six fresh COVID-19 cases in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded six new COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 4,53,658, while no fresh death due to the viral disease was reported, officials said.

The death toll stands at 4,750.

Of the fresh cases, two were reported from the Jammu division and four from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

Jammu and Srinagar districts recorded the highest number of fresh cases at two each. Sixteen of the total 22 districts of the union territory did not report any fresh cases.

There are 134 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 4,48,774 people have recovered, the officials said.

