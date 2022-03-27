Left Menu

Chhattisgarh logs 20 COVID-19 cases

No new coronavirus case was reported in 19 districts on Sunday, the official said.With 4,754 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,74,73,030, he added.Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows Positive cases 11,52,070, new cases 20, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,881, active cases 155, today tests 4,754, total tests 1,74,73,030.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-03-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 21:30 IST
Chhattisgarh logs 20 COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 20 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,070, an official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as no fresh death was reported due to the viral infection, he said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.42 per cent, in Chhattisgarh, he said.

The recovery count rose to 11,37,881 in the state after one person was discharged from hospital and 11 people completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 155 active cases, the official said.

"Balrampur recorded four cases, followed by three in Raipur, two in Durg and one in Bilaspur, among other districts. No new coronavirus case was reported in 19 districts on Sunday," the official said.

With 4,754 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,74,73,030, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,070, new cases 20, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,881, active cases 155, today tests 4,754, total tests 1,74,73,030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
3
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
4
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022