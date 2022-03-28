Shanghai aims to eliminate COVID risks, clear all cases quickly

Shanghai's latest citywide COVID-19 testing is aimed at completely eliminating potential hidden risks and clearing all cases as soon as possible, said Wu Fan, a local epidemic expert, at a news conference on Monday.

That said, Shanghai's airports, railway stations, freight transportation will operate normally during the mass testing, said Wu Jinglei, the director of the Shanghai Health Commission, at the news conference.

Also Read: Shanghai pushes ahead with mass COVID tests as new cases spike

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)