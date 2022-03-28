Left Menu

Shanghai aims to eliminate COVID risks, clear all cases quickly

Shanghai's latest citywide COVID-19 testing is aimed at completely eliminating potential hidden risks and clearing all cases as soon as possible, said Wu Fan, a local epidemic expert, at a news conference on Monday.

That said, Shanghai's airports, railway stations, freight transportation will operate normally during the mass testing, said Wu Jinglei, the director of the Shanghai Health Commission, at the news conference.

