Left Menu

India records 1,270 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 09:50 IST
India records 1,270 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With 1,270 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,20,723, while the active cases further declined to 15,859, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,035 with 31 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases constitute 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 328 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.26 per cent, according to the health ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

 Toronto

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022