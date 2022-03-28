Left Menu

Covid: No fresh case in Ladakh, overall recoveries at 27,974

The more Covid patients were cured and discharged in Ladakh that took the overall recoveries to 27,974, officials said on Monday. No fresh Covid case was reported in the Union Territory. The Union Territory has recorded 228 Covid-related deaths -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 12:56 IST
Covid: No fresh case in Ladakh, overall recoveries at 27,974
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The more Covid patients were cured and discharged in Ladakh that took the overall recoveries to 27,974, officials said on Monday. No fresh Covid case was reported in the Union Territory. The infection tally stands at 28,218, they said. The Union Territory has recorded 228 Covid-related deaths -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said. There was no death reported on Sunday, they said.

A total of 370 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, officials said.

The total number of active cases in Ladakh is 16 and all of them are from Leh district, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022