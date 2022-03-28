Hong Kong reports 7,685 new COVID cases
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 28-03-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 15:20 IST
Hong Kong reported 7,685 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down slightly from the previous day, as infections in the global financial hub gradually stabilise and the government eases some coronavirus restrictions.
