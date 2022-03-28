UK study to test Pfizer's COVID pill in hospitalised patients
A major British trial will investigate U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's oral COVID-19 treatment as a potential treatment for patients hospitalised with the illness, scientists said on Monday.
The world's largest randomised study of potential medicines for COVID-19, dubbed the RECOVERY trial, will investigate Paxlovid which has been already approved in Britain for early-stage treatment of coronavirus infections.
