UK study to test Pfizer's COVID pill in hospitalised patients

A major British trial will investigate U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's oral COVID-19 treatment as a potential treatment for patients hospitalised with the illness, scientists said on Monday.

The world's largest randomised study of potential medicines for COVID-19, dubbed the RECOVERY trial, will investigate Paxlovid which has been already approved in Britain for early-stage treatment of coronavirus infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)