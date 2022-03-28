Health News Roundup: China reports 1,275 new COVID cases for March 27 vs 1,254 a day earlier; Shanghai to lock down in two stages for testing as COVID cases spike and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China reports 1,275 new COVID cases for March 27 vs 1,254 a day earlier

China reported 1,275 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 27, the national health authority said on Monday, compared with 1,254 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 1,219 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, versus 1,217 a day earlier.

Shanghai to lock down in two stages for testing as COVID cases spike

China's financial hub of Shanghai said on Sunday it would lock down the city in two stages to carry out COVID-19 testing over a nine-day period, after it reported a new daily record for asymptomatic infections. Authorities said they would divide Shanghai into two for the exercise, using the Huangpu River that passes through the city as a guide. Districts to the east of the river, and some to its west, will be locked down and tested between March 28 and April 1. The remaining areas will be locked down and tested between April 1 and 5.

Shanghai locks down as COVID surges in China's financial hub

China's financial hub of Shanghai launched a two-stage lockdown of its 26 million residents on Monday, closing bridges and tunnels and restricting highway traffic in a scramble to contain surging COVID-19 cases. The snap lockdown, announced by the local government late on Sunday, will split China's most populous city roughly along the Huangpu River for nine days to allow for "staggered" testing by healthcare workers in white hazmat suits.

U.S. FDA approves UCB's drug for rare childhood epilepsy

Belgian biotech firm UCB SA said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), a rare form of childhood epilepsy. The drug, branded as Fintepla, already has U.S. approval to treat another form of childhood-onset epilepsy, Davet Syndrome (DS), in patients aged two years and older.

G20 chair Indonesia seeks standardized health requirements for travel

Group of 20 major economies (G20) chair Indonesia has started talks with members on standardizing health protocols for travel, its health minister said on Monday, stressing the importance of harmonizing rules and technology as global travel resumes. "Every person on this earth who travels... can do so more efficiently," Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a news conference at a G20 health meeting in Yogyakarta, where standardizing requirements is being discussed.

Hong Kong reports 7,685 new COVID cases

Hong Kong reported 7,685 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down slightly from the previous day, as infections in the global financial hub gradually stabilize and the government eases some coronavirus restrictions. (This story has been refiled to fix the headline)

UK study to test Pfizer's COVID pill in hospitalized patients

A British trial will investigate U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill as a potential treatment for patients hospitalized with the illness, scientists said on Monday, as global coronavirus cases are surging once again. The world's largest randomized study of potential medicines for COVID-19, dubbed the RECOVERY trial, will assess Paxlovid across hospitals in Britain. It has already been approved in the country for the early-stage treatment of coronavirus infections.

Israeli study: 2nd vaccine booster significantly lowers COVID death rate

Senior citizens who received a second booster of the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination had a 78% lower mortality rate from the disease than those who got one only, a study from Israel showed on Sunday. The country's largest healthcare provider, Clalit Health Services, said the 40-day study included more than half a million people aged 60 to 100.

Medicago's tobacco ties jeopardize growth of its COVID shot

Canadian vaccine maker Medicago's COVID-19 vaccine, approved last month in Canada, is facing limited growth in the near term after the World Health Organization said it would not review the vaccine because the company is partly owned by U.S.-Swiss tobacco company Philip Morris, health experts say. The WHO said at a briefing this month and in a follow-up statement to Reuters that it has not accepted an application for the vaccine because of its 2005 public health treaty requiring no involvement with any company that produces or promotes tobacco-based products.

Hong Kong health authorities report 8,037 new COVID cases

Hong Kong reported 8,037 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday and 151 deaths, the second day in a row below 10,000 cases, as the global financial hub gradually starts to open up, with the government announcing an easing of restrictions from April.

