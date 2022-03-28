Left Menu

No fresh COVID-19 case, fatality in Nashik district

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 28-03-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 18:34 IST
No fresh COVID-19 case and fatality was reported in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Monday for the third time since the pandemic began in March 2020, officials said.

The tally of COVID-19 infections and the death toll remained unchanged at 4,76,002 and 8,899, respectively, in the district, health officials said. The tally of recoveries in the Nashik district so far is 4,67,089, leaving the district with 14 active cases.

