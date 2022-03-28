J-K adds 19 coronavirus cases

Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmirs COVID-19 caseload increased to 4,53,677 on Monday with 19 fresh infections while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,750, officials said.Of the fresh cases, two were from the Jammu division and 17 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 10, followed by two each in Jammu, Budgam and Baramulla districts.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:05 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 caseload increased to 4,53,677 on Monday with 19 fresh infections while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,750, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, two were from the Jammu division and 17 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 10, followed by two each in Jammu, Budgam and Baramulla districts. Thirteen of the 20 districts in the union territory did not report any fresh cases.

There are 146 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 4,48,781 people have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said.

