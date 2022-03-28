Left Menu

TN records 33 fresh Covid-19 cases, nil death

The active cases, including isolation, declined to 366 from 394 recorded a day ago.Chennai is the lone district among the 38 to record 16 new cases. The total recoveries in the city increased to 7,41,831 while the active cases remained at 131. The positive cases stood at 7,51,030, the bulletin said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:22 IST
Tamil Nadu recorded 33 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday thereby taking the total to 34,52,714 so far. With no death today, the fatalities remained at 38,025.

Sixtyone patients got discharged today. Cumulatively, the number mounted to 34,14,323, according to a bulletin of the Department of Health here. The active cases, including isolation, declined to 366 from 394 recorded a day ago.

Chennai is the lone district among the 38 to record 16 new cases. Of the 38, 11 saw either one or two new infections. The total recoveries in the city increased to 7,41,831 while the active cases remained at 131. The positive cases stood at 7,51,030, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

