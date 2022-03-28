Left Menu

Delhi records 90 Covid cases, positivity rate 0.53 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:21 IST
Delhi on Monday reported 90 new COVID-19 cases and no fresh death due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 0.53 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,64,639. The death toll stands at 26,151, the latest health bulletin stated.

As many as 17,019 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city the previous day, it said.

Delhi had on Sunday reported 71 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.31 per cent, and one death.

On Saturday, it logged 120 cases with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, and no death.

The city has recorded zero fatality count on multiple days this month.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation in Delhi has also fallen significantly over the last few weeks.

As on February 1, the total number of home isolation cases stood at 12,312. The number stood at 339 on Monday, the bulletin stated.

There are 9,805 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 57 (0.58 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

