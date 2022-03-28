Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:35 IST
COVID-19: Chhattisgarh records 14 cases, no new death; active tally below 150
Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 14 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,52,084, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 with no fresh addition in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The positivity rate, or coronavirus cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.29 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,37,903 after two persons were discharged from hospital, while 20 others completed their home isolation period during the day, leaving the state with 147 active cases, he said.

“Bastar recorded three cases, followed by two in Raipur and one in Bilaspur, among other districts. No new coronavirus cases were reported in 18 districts on Monday,” the official said.

With 4,863 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,74,77,893, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,084, new cases 14, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,903, active cases 147, total tests 1,74,77,893. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

