Left Menu

Delhi reports 90 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The national capital reported 90 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 0.53 per cent, said the health bulletin by the Delhi government on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 22:54 IST
Delhi reports 90 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital reported 90 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 0.53 per cent, said the health bulletin by the Delhi government on Monday. With this, the active cases in the city stand at 444.

As many as 94 COVID patients recovered from the disease during this period taking the total number of recovering since the onset of the pandemic to 18,38,044. No death was reported in the last 24 hours, therefore the death toll in the city remains at 26,151.

According to the bulletin, 17,019 COVID-19 samples were tested in the city during this period. As far as the vaccination in the city is concerned, 4,338 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered taking the total number of jabs in the city to 3,23,90,979.

4,65,254 precaution doses have been administered so far in the city. Meanwhile, with 1,270 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours, the active caseload in India has dipped to 15,859 on Monday, Union Health Ministry informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
2
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022