Shanghai reports record asymptomatic COVID cases as lockdowns enter 2nd day

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 29-03-2022 05:35 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 05:35 IST
China's financial hub of Shanghai reported a record 4,381 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 96 symptomatic cases for March 28, the city government said on its official WeChat account on Tuesday.

That compared with 3,450 new asymptomatic cases and 50 new cases with symptoms reported a day earlier.

Shanghai on Sunday announced a two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people to carry out COVID-19 testing over a nine-day period.

