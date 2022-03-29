Left Menu

Mizoram reports 248 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 29-03-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 12:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram reported 248 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 185 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 2,24,104, a health department official said.

The state had reported 63 cases on Monday.

The death toll rose to 684, with three more patients succumbing to the virus.

Mizoram now has 1,162 active cases, while 2,22,258 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.23 lakh people have been inoculated till Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

