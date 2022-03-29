Left Menu

German health minister wants EU to recommend fourth COVID shot

Pointing to data from Israel, he said a recommendation was "urgently necessary" to reduce risk of death from an infection. Lauterbach added on Tuesday that he expects a vaccine adapted to new variants to become available only in autumn.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-03-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 13:42 IST
German health minister wants EU to recommend fourth COVID shot
Karl Lauterbach Image Credit: Facebook (@Karl_Lauterbach)
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he will propose that the European Union recommend a fourth COVID-19 shot for people over the age of 60 years at a meeting of health ministers in Brussels. Pointing to data from Israel, he said a recommendation was "urgently necessary" to reduce risk of death from an infection.

Lauterbach added on Tuesday that he expects a vaccine adapted to new variants to become available only in autumn. September is the target month, he said on Tuesday, but development has been delayed and he warned that is too late.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022