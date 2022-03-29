German health minister wants EU to recommend fourth COVID shot
Pointing to data from Israel, he said a recommendation was "urgently necessary" to reduce risk of death from an infection. Lauterbach added on Tuesday that he expects a vaccine adapted to new variants to become available only in autumn.
- Country:
- Germany
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he will propose that the European Union recommend a fourth COVID-19 shot for people over the age of 60 years at a meeting of health ministers in Brussels. Pointing to data from Israel, he said a recommendation was "urgently necessary" to reduce risk of death from an infection.
Lauterbach added on Tuesday that he expects a vaccine adapted to new variants to become available only in autumn. September is the target month, he said on Tuesday, but development has been delayed and he warned that is too late.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brussels
- Lauterbach
- Karl Lauterbach
- European
- Israel
- German
ALSO READ
Biden expected to join EU leaders in Brussels on March 24 to discuss Ukraine
Biden to travel to Brussels, provide more details on Ukraine assistance -White House
Biden expected to meet with NATO leaders in Brussels on Russia-Ukraine - sources
NATO nations to meet in Brussels on March 24, says Stoltenberg
NATO leaders, including Biden, to meet in Brussels next week