Left Menu

Jain inaugurates 100-bed portable integrated care centre in Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday inaugurated a 100-bed portable integrated care centre at the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College here which is also equipped with an oxygen plant.He tweeted pictures from the programme and said, this facility will aid in increasing the bed capacity in case of any crisis.Inaugurated 100 Bedded Portable Integrated Care Centre in Ayurvedic Unani Tibbia College.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 13:46 IST
Jain inaugurates 100-bed portable integrated care centre in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday inaugurated a 100-bed portable integrated care centre at the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College here which is also equipped with an oxygen plant.

He tweeted pictures from the programme and said, this facility will ''aid in increasing the bed capacity in case of any crisis''.

''Inaugurated 100 Bedded Portable Integrated Care Centre in Ayurvedic & Unani Tibbia College. It is a fully equipped facility that has 18 ICU and 82 Oxygen beds with an oxygen PSA plant of 250 LPM. This facility will aid in increasing the bed capacity in case of any crisis,'' he tweeted.

On March 23, Jain had inaugurated a hi-tech medical equipment at LNJP Hospital that can detect urinary bladder-related problems through a camera and help children with urological and gastrointestinal diseases.

The minister had said that it was a ''first-of-its-kind video-urodynamic system'' at the largest facility of the Delhi government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022