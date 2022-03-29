Jain inaugurates 100-bed portable integrated care centre in Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday inaugurated a 100-bed portable integrated care centre at the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College here which is also equipped with an oxygen plant.

He tweeted pictures from the programme and said, this facility will ''aid in increasing the bed capacity in case of any crisis''.

''Inaugurated 100 Bedded Portable Integrated Care Centre in Ayurvedic & Unani Tibbia College. It is a fully equipped facility that has 18 ICU and 82 Oxygen beds with an oxygen PSA plant of 250 LPM. This facility will aid in increasing the bed capacity in case of any crisis,'' he tweeted.

On March 23, Jain had inaugurated a hi-tech medical equipment at LNJP Hospital that can detect urinary bladder-related problems through a camera and help children with urological and gastrointestinal diseases.

The minister had said that it was a ''first-of-its-kind video-urodynamic system'' at the largest facility of the Delhi government.

