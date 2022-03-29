Left Menu

Covid: 2 new cases in Ladakh

Ladakh reported two fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 28,220, officials said on Tuesday.The number of active cases stands at 15. Both the new cases were reported from Leh district, officials said.A total of 404 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 29-03-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:29 IST
Covid: 2 new cases in Ladakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh reported two fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 28,220, officials said on Tuesday.

The number of active cases stands at 15. All these cases are from Leh, they said.

The Union Territory has recorded 228 Covid-related deaths -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said, adding that no Covid-related fatality was reported on Wednesday.

Three more Covid patients were cured in Leh, taking the overall recoveries to 27,977, they said. Both the new cases were reported from Leh district, officials said.

A total of 404 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022