Covid: 2 new cases in Ladakh

Ladakh reported two fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 28,220, officials said on Tuesday.

The number of active cases stands at 15. All these cases are from Leh, they said.

The Union Territory has recorded 228 Covid-related deaths -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said, adding that no Covid-related fatality was reported on Wednesday.

Three more Covid patients were cured in Leh, taking the overall recoveries to 27,977, they said. Both the new cases were reported from Leh district, officials said.

A total of 404 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

