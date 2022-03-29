Left Menu

Data required for suggesting mixing of COVID-19 vaccine:Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:34 IST
Data required for suggesting mixing of COVID-19 vaccine:Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) needs adequate scientific data to make a recommendation on mixing of COVID-19 vaccines, the government said on Tuesday.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has granted permission to the Christian Medical College, Vellore to conduct phase-IV study with Covishield and Covaxin to compare immunogenicity of mixed vaccine regimen and to Bharat Biotech for phase-2 clinical trial to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of Covaxin with BBV154 (Adenoviral Intranasal COVID-19 vaccine), Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said. ''Adequate scientific data is required for NTAGI to make a recommendation on mixing of COVID-19 vaccines, at present this information is not available,'' Pawar said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

She was responding to question on whether the government is considering mixing of COVID-19 vaccines based on heterologous strategies conducted earlier for other diseases, to induce combined antibody and cell-mediated immune response resulting in stronger and long-lasting immunity and if any study has been undertaken in this regard.PTI PLB PLB DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022