J&J to suspend supply of personal care products to Russia
Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 17:49 IST
Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it would suspend the supply of its personal care products in Russia, adding it would continue to supply medicines and medical devices in the region.
The company, along with several other drugmakers such as Eli Lilly and Co and Pfizer, said earlier this month it would stop enrollment in clinical trials in Russia. J&J had said it was stopping enrollment in Ukraine and Belarus as well as new site openings, but was committed to providing essential health products.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Eli Lilly
- Belarus
- Ukraine
- Johnson & Johnson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine to insist in talks with Russia on presidents' meeting - Zelenskiy
TOP WRAP 1-Diplomacy efforts step up after Russian strike on Ukraine base
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Middle East nations refrain from sanctioning Russia