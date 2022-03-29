Left Menu

J&J to suspend supply of personal care products to Russia

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 17:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it would suspend the supply of its personal care products in Russia, adding it would continue to supply medicines and medical devices in the region.

The company, along with several other drugmakers such as Eli Lilly and Co and Pfizer, said earlier this month it would stop enrollment in clinical trials in Russia. J&J had said it was stopping enrollment in Ukraine and Belarus as well as new site openings, but was committed to providing essential health products.

