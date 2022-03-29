Health News Roundup: HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infection raises risk of severe illness, death; Hong Kong reports 7,596 new daily coronavirus infections and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infection raises risk of severe illness, death

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. HIV drugs may curb COVID-19 risk

Hong Kong reports 7,596 new daily coronavirus infections

Hong Kong reported 7,596 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, as daily infections continued a steadily decline and the government prepared to ease some of the city's stringent COVID-19 measures starting in April.

Roche loses money in Russia, chief executive says

Roche is "losing money in Russia", Chief Executive Severin Schwan said in an interview published on Tuesday, but remains committed to providing medication to patients there. "We can't just withhold life-saving cancer drugs from Russian patients. There is international consensus that medicines are exempt from sanctions," Schwan told Swiss newspaper TagesAnzeiger, adding that prices being fixed in Russian roubles meant the pharmaceutical giant was currently losing money on Russian sales.

Explainer-Omicron 'stealth' COVID variant BA.2 now dominant globally

A sub-variant of the highly transmissible Omicron version of coronavirus known as BA.2 is now dominant worldwide, prompting surges in many countries in Europe and Asia and raising concern over the potential for a new wave in the United States. Below is a summary of what is known about BA.2.

German health minister urges EU to clear 2nd booster for elderly

Germany's health minister said on Tuesday he would urge the European Union to back a fourth COVID-19 shot for people over the age of 60 years to boost immunity in the absence of vaccines that specifically protect against the Omicron variant. Pointing to data from Israel, minister Karl Lauterbach said a recommendation was "urgently necessary" to reduce the risk of death from an infection and that he would raise the issue at a meeting of health ministers in Brussels on Tuesday.

Explainer-Why are Shanghai's COVID infections nearly all asymptomatic?

Epidemiologists examining the biggest Chinese outbreak of COVID-19 in two years are trying to ascertain why the proportion of asymptomatic cases is so high, and what it could mean for China's future containment strategy. The number of new confirmed community transmitted cases in the major financial hub of Shanghai reached 4,477 on Tuesday, a record high, but only 2.1% showed symptoms. The share of symptomatic cases over the previous seven days was around 1.6%.

Shanghai tightens COVID lockdown on second day of curbs

China's most populous city tightened the first phase of a two-stage COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday, asking some residents to stay indoors unless they are getting tested as the number of new daily cases exceeded 4,400. The financial hub of Shanghai, home to 26 million people, is in its second day of a lockdown authorities are imposing by dividing the city roughly along the Huangpu River, splitting the historic centre from the eastern financial and industrial district of Pudong to allow for staggered testing.

U.S. eases COVID-19 travel advisory for India

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department eased government COVID-19 travel ratings for India and some other countries on Monday. The CDC said had changed its COVID-19 travel recommendation for India to "Level 1: Low" from "Level 3: High," which urges unvaccinated Americans to avoid travel to those locations.

Brazil health regulator says time to ease COVID travel restrictions

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa recommended on Monday that COVID-19 travel restrictions be eased due to a drop in cases and deaths, requiring only full vaccination and doing away with quarantine for unvaccinated travelers. People entering the country who have not been vaccinated will still need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, but quarantining will be eliminated immediately.

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Shanghai, China's most populous city, on Tuesday again tightened the first phase of a two-stage COVID-19 lockdown, asking some residents to stay indoors unless they are getting tested as the number of daily cases rose beyond 4,400. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

