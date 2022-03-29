Left Menu

MP records 18 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 152

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-03-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 20:26 IST
MP records 18 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 152
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,41,083 on Tuesday after detection of 18 new cases, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,734, the official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.1 per cent, same as the previous day, he said.

The recovery count increased by 24 to touch 10,30,197, leaving the state with 152 active cases, the official informed.

With 17,315 swab samples examined during the day for detection of COVID-19, the number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,88,03,436, he added.

A government release said 11,57,77,716 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 67,980 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,083, new cases 18, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,197, active cases 152, total tests 2,88,03,436.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022