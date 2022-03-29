MP records 18 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 152

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,41,083 on Tuesday after detection of 18 new cases, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,734, the official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.1 per cent, same as the previous day, he said.

The recovery count increased by 24 to touch 10,30,197, leaving the state with 152 active cases, the official informed.

With 17,315 swab samples examined during the day for detection of COVID-19, the number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,88,03,436, he added.

A government release said 11,57,77,716 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 67,980 on Tuesday.

