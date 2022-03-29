Left Menu

German health minister urges EU to clear 2nd booster for elderly

EU regulator the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on March 17 that there was not yet enough data to support a recommendation on the need for a second booster shot in the general population, while acknowledging that some member states had started such a campaign targeting the elderly. EMA added at the time that it was hoping for more data to guide a review later in the spring.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 21:17 IST
German health minister urges EU to clear 2nd booster for elderly

Germany's health minister urged the European Union on Tuesday to back a fourth COVID-19 shot for people over the age of 60 years to boost immunity in the absence of vaccines that specifically protect against the Omicron variant. Pointing to data from Israel, minister Karl Lauterbach said a recommendation was "urgently necessary" to reduce the risk of death from an infection.

He raised the issue at a meeting of health ministers in Brussels on Tuesday and said most of them supported the idea of harmonising European vaccination strategies. "Now the EU Commission will draw up a recommendation on the fourth vaccination within a very short time on the basis of scientific expertise," Lauterbach told Reuters.

"Current data from Israel show: those over 60 years of age or suffering from pre-existing conditions should be vaccinated a fourth time," he added. EU regulator the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on March 17 that there was not yet enough data to support a recommendation on the need for a second booster shot in the general population, while acknowledging that some member states had started such a campaign targeting the elderly.

EMA added at the time that it was hoping for more data to guide a review later in the spring. A study from Israel showed on Sunday that senior citizens who received a second booster of the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination had a 78% lower mortality rate from the disease than those who had only one.

Earlier public health studies from Israeli had guided a decision by Germany in February to give a fourth shot to people aged 70 and older and to those at risk of severe disease. Lauterbach said the booster strategy was urgent because he did not expect a vaccine adapted for new variants to become available before the autumn.

September is the month set for the launch of a shot that targets the dominant Omicron lineage, he said on Tuesday, but action was needed before then. EMA's leading vaccine expert said on March 17 he expected to receive trial data on COVID-19 vaccines tailored for the Omicron variant between April and the start of July. (Additional reporting Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers and Bernadette Baum)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022