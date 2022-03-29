Left Menu

Gujarat reports five new COVID-19 cases, lowest this year, no deaths

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-03-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 21:22 IST
Gujarat reports five new COVID-19 cases, lowest this year, no deaths
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat on Tuesday reported five new coronavirus infections, the lowest this year, but no pandemic-related deaths, the health department said.

On September 19 last year, the state had reported eight cases, after which cases had risen.

The state's caseload rose to 12,23,884 on Tuesday.

With 89 patients recovering during the day, the tally of recovered cases rose to 12,12,792.

The number of active cases dipped sharply to 150, the department said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,942.

Mehsana and Vadodara districts reported two new cases each, while Ahmedabad reported one.

As many as 96,459 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, which took the total of vaccine doses administered so far in the state to 10.60 crore.

The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu does not have an active COVID-19 case now.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,884, new cases five, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,12,792, active cases 150, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022