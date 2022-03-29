Taiwanese woman tests COVID-19 positive in Gaya

A woman from Taiwan tested COVID-19 positive in Gaya on Tuesday. Health Minister Mangal Pandey reviewed the situation and informed that the woman was under treatment.

"Gaya is a place which attracts people from all over the world. The Taiwanese lady is under treatment and her samples have been sent for genome sequencing. All 8 people who had earlier come in contact with her have tested negative. The cases have been continuously declining here, we still continue to conduct regular tests," said Pandey. India's active caseload currently stands at 15,378 with a recovery rate currently at 98.75 per cent. A total of 78.79 crore tests have been conducted so far out of which 5,77,559 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)