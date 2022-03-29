Left Menu

COVID-19: 32 new cases in Telangana

A Health Department bulletin said 67 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,86,645.The recovery rate rose to 99.42 per cent.Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 17.The bulletin said 18,246 samples were tested today.The number of active cases was 457, it said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 22:46 IST
COVID-19: 32 new cases in Telangana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana on Tuesday recorded just 32 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,91,213.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111. A Health Department bulletin said 67 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,86,645.

The recovery rate rose to 99.42 per cent.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 17.

The bulletin said 18,246 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 457, it said. The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent, it added. PTI SJR SJR NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infection raises risk of severe illness, death; Explainer-Omicron 'stealth' COVID variant BA.2 now dominant globally and more

Health News Roundup: HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infect...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane may be the key; Exclusive-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive and more

Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022