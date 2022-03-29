Left Menu

Bengal logs 45 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 20,17,278

West Bengal on Tuesday logged 45 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 20,17,278, the health department said in its bulletin. The recovery rate for the day was 98.92 per cent, and the positivity rate was recorded at 0.31 per cent.West Bengal currently has 665 active cases.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 23:07 IST
West Bengal on Tuesday logged 45 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 20,17,278, the health department said in its bulletin. The toll remained unchanged at 21,197 as no fresh fatality was reported, the bulletin said. The state had recorded 31 infections and no COVID-19 fatality on Monday. At least, 60 more persons recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,95,416. The recovery rate for the day was 98.92 per cent, and the positivity rate was recorded at 0.31 per cent.

West Bengal currently has 665 active cases. As many as 2,47,28,883 samples have been examined in the state for detecting COVID-19 thus far, including 14,323 clinical tests in the last 24 hours. PTI SUS MM MM

