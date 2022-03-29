France reports over 217,000 new COVID-19 infections - health ministry
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-03-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 23:50 IST
France on Tuesday reported 217,480 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, a level unseen since early February.
1,538 people are currently in intensive care units, France's health ministry said, 5 more than on Monday.
